Tallahassee activists talk social change in a virtual forum

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Congressman Al Lawson (D-FL) hosted a virtual forum on racial injustice Monday night.

The conversation focused on the current state of society and the solutions for the future.

With social unrest happening across the country, the panel pointed out a question that’s often asked is “Where do we go from here?”

The forum hosted several local activists, including attorney Ben Crump, as well as student leaders.

The group discussed the death of George Floyd and countless others who’ve lost their lives to violence.

All Things Diverse President Dr. Tammy Hodo said that this reality makes her fearful for the life of her teenage son.

“I am a mother of a 17-year-old African American son and I’m terrified,” said Dr. Hodo. “I should not have to be concerned for my son having an encounter with anyone and just being killed for the beautiful complexion that he has.”

In terms of a solution, the group believes it starts with compassion for others and continues with changes made at the legislative level.

College sophomore Grace Freedman says she believes change will come from the voting booths.

“More than ever, voting is important, and that everyone is posting about it, everyone is talking about it and I’m incredibly optimistic about my generations roll in voting,” explained Freedman.

The group ended the meeting by agreeing that change will not come until there is a dialogue and everyone can feel that their voices are heard.

