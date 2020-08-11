Advertisement

Tallahassee Police make arrest in fatal stabbing on Cactus Street

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a stabbing on West Pensacola Street.
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a stabbing on West Pensacola Street.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in the 100 block of Cactus Street.

Officials say officers responded to a report of a fight around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and arrived to discover a victim had been injured with a knife.

Authorities say the victim, a male, was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

Officials say 51-year-old Robert Sean Hernandez has been taken into custody and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tallahassee Police Investigators are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on the scene, or anyone with information about the stabbing to please call 850-891-4200.  They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

