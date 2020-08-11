Tallahassee police post video of burglary on West Tennessee Street
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary at Sunshine Auto Sales on West Tennessee Street.
According to police, the burglary at 3124 West Tennessee St. happened on July 28. TPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the video.
If you have information that can help police, call TPD at 850-891-4200 and ask for investigator Ray.
