Advertisement

Tallahassee police post video of burglary on West Tennessee Street

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary at Sunshine Auto Sales on West Tennessee Street.
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary at Sunshine Auto Sales on West Tennessee Street.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary at Sunshine Auto Sales on West Tennessee Street.

According to police, the burglary at 3124 West Tennessee St. happened on July 28. TPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the video.

If you have information that can help police, call TPD at 850-891-4200 and ask for investigator Ray.

ID Help Sought

Can you help ID the person in this video that is linked to a commercial burglary at Sunshine Auto Sales (3124 W Tennessee St) on July 28, 2020? If you have information that can help, please call TPD at 850-891-4200 and ask for Investigator Ray.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, August 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

8 Gadsden County school employees test positive for COVID

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Edan Schultz
Eight employees of the Gadsden County school district have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, including an elementary principal, according to Superintendent Roger Milton.

News

Leon County deputies reunite missing children with mother

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A 911 caller who noticed the children wandering on the street notified police about them.

News

Diamond COVID-19 mask may be most expensive in world

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
Luxury jewelry brand Yvel is creating what could be the world’s most expensive COVID-19 face mask.

News

Tallahassee activists talk social change in a virtual forum

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The forum hosted several local activists, including attorney Ben Crump, as well as student leaders.

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 11, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 10, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 11, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 11, 2020

News

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 11, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says rain chances will remain in the forecast throughout the week.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? August 11, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

National Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression could form today in Atlantic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The National Hurricane Center is watching a low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean.

News

‘Too many unknowns’: Tallahassee 3rd grade teacher retires early due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Nearly 100 educators who taught children in Leon County Schools in 2019 will not be teaching this school year, according to district officials.