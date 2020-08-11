Tallahassee Urban League now listed as a polling place, giving voters the option to walk to vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new polling place is coming to the Frenchtown area; the Tallahassee Urban League is now dedicated as a polling spot for residents in the 1301 precinct.

The Urban League has operated in the community for almost 51 years; the current president says they’re thrilled to have this new option for voters.

President Curtis Taylor called the move "historical." Residents will be able to walk to vote, removing the transportation barrier for residents.

The National Urban League has released a statement reminding residents that 2020 is not only a presidential election, but also a state and local election. They say not to let anyone convince you to not vote.

“When we look at Congressman Lewis who was beaten in order for us to vote. Reverend Dr. King that was killed in order for us to vote. The list goes on and on, and so we must vote,” said Taylor.

The new location will bring some voters who previously used the Lincoln Center over to the Urban League.

If you’re not sure where your polling place is, you can visit this website.

