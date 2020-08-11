Advertisement

‘Too Many Unknowns’: Tallahassee third grade teacher retires early due to COVID-19 concerns

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly 100 educators who taught children in Leon County Schools in 2019 will not be teaching this school year, according to district officials.

92 teachers chose to resign, retire early, or be placed on leave, although reasons for those decisions are not known, the official cautioned.

This comes as teachers, students, and parents weigh major decisions ahead of a back-to-school season unlike any other.

When students return to John G. Riley Elementary School in Tallahassee this month, one third grade classroom will look a bit different. After 17 years at the school, Dr. Bridget Gainous won’t be there.

“There are too many unknowns,” she said. “I love Riley and those kids. Teaching them - I love to see that light bulb go off.”

Dr. Gainous said she has underlying health conditions and a husband with even greater concerns.

“I just couldn’t go back under those conditions,” she said.

She looked into teaching an online class, but she would have been required to teach from the classroom, a risk she isn’t willing to take.

She’s one of 16 teachers who qualify for early retirement, although doing so loses her 10% of her pension. Dr. Gainous said she doesn’t blame the district and believes the administration is doing the best possible job.

58 teachers have resigned since last school year and 18 have chosen leave, meaning their job will be available next year.

Last week, Florida Education Association’s Fedrick Ingram shared what he is hearing from teachers around the state.

“My colleagues are making decisions on whether or not to quit this profession,” he said in a recent media availability. “My colleagues are being told to resign or take a leave of absence from the thing and the passion that they love.”

The FEA is suing the state over a mandate that forces districts to offer in-person schooling.

Dr. Gainous said picturing a school year during a pandemic was almost unimaginable. Any scenario was fraught with worry.

“[How to] make sure the masks are staying on? Making sure my students are distanced. I wouldn’t be focused on the teaching I know I’m capable of,” she said.

After a grueling decision process, she said she’s relieved to know she’s keeping her family safe. And she hopes her peers returning to class find nothing but success.

“I will always have educators and teachers in my heart, and I pray and wish them well.”

