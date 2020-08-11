‘We’ve done a lot of cleaning': Thousands of students expected as move-in begins at Valdosta State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s move-in week at Valdosta State University as thousands of students begin arriving on campus.

VSU’s housing director, Dr. Yewie Chu, told WCTV last week that he was concerned about a lack of volunteers to help. But, it’s not an issue getting in the way yet.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing numbers at VSU are up this year, and every residence hall will be at full capacity.

Out of the 2,700 residents, nearly 300 are moving in on Tuesday.

Dr. Chu says despite nearly 3,000 students spread out across eight residence halls, the move-in process is flowing fast with their new drive-thru design.

“We’re really excited about the way things are going,” he said.

Face coverings are required and disposable masks are available for anyone without one. Residents are limited to two vehicles each, only 10 students per hall are permitted to move in and once and movers are given just one hour.

“I’m excited,” said incoming VSU freshman Julie Huynh. “I basically just packed up my whole entire room, and it’s a lot.”

Huynh is new to the state of Georgia, coming from New Jersey.

Also new to the Peach State is incoming freshman Donald Tesiero. Both say they feel safe on move-in day.

“They seem to know what they’re doing here, social distancing, keep your mask on indoors, wash your hands, sanitize,” Tesiero said. “So, I’m not really worried about it.”

“We’ve done a lot of cleaning,” said VSU senior Courtney McMurray, who has been a Resident Assistant for three years. “I’m also kind of a germaphobe, so I’ve done a lot of cleaning. I was cleaning last night and I was like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna clean one more time.‘”

The move-in process at VSU will continue throughout the weekend and classes will resume on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.