DeSantis wants high school sports to start before month ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association is slated to meet Friday to discuss the future for fall sports in the state.

Currently, practices are set to begin on August 24, with games beginning two weeks after for football and volleyball.

However, there is a recommendation to push the start date of practice back to November 30, with games beginning Dececember 14.

Governor Ron DeSantis, in Tallahassee for a roundtable with Florida State administrators and members of the Seminoles football program, says he wants high school sports to start on the currently-scheduled Aug. 24 date.

”Some of these states like California, they’ve shut it down. I’ve great players out there looking to come to Georgia, Florida to be able to play,” DeSantis said. “So, our message to those students is that we want to be able to provide that opportunity for you to play at the high school level and that means the world to so many of our student-athletes.”

The meeting will be in Gainsville at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

