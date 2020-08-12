Dougherty County fall sports delay to have minimal impact for Region 1-AAAA play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Wednesday, Dougherty County Schools announced a delay to their fall sports season and the delay could have an impact on some of our South Georgia teams.

The delay for the system runs through September, meaning the earliest competition can begin is October 1.

DCSS encompasses three high schools: Monroe, Westover and Dougherty. All three play in Region 1-AAAA, along with Bainbridge, Cairo and Thomas County Central.

According to the original 2020/21 schedules released by the Georgia High School Association in late April, the earliest region play is set to begin is October 16, with two region matchups slated for that day (TCC at Cairo and Westover at Dougherty).

If the schedule is not altered to make up for lost games in September, the Yellow Jackets, Bearcats and Syrupmakers will see minimal, if any, impact to their currently-slated season.

The only team in our area who will be immediately impacted by DCSS’ delay is Mitchell County, who was slated to face Westover on September 25.

