Advertisement

Dougherty County fall sports delay to have minimal impact for Region 1-AAAA play

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Wednesday, Dougherty County Schools announced a delay to their fall sports season and the delay could have an impact on some of our South Georgia teams.

The delay for the system runs through September, meaning the earliest competition can begin is October 1.

FALL SPORTS: Fall sports are being suspended through September due to the pandemic. Read more at https://bit.ly/FallSportsSuspended

Posted by Dougherty County School System on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

DCSS encompasses three high schools: Monroe, Westover and Dougherty. All three play in Region 1-AAAA, along with Bainbridge, Cairo and Thomas County Central.

According to the original 2020/21 schedules released by the Georgia High School Association in late April, the earliest region play is set to begin is October 16, with two region matchups slated for that day (TCC at Cairo and Westover at Dougherty).

If the schedule is not altered to make up for lost games in September, the Yellow Jackets, Bearcats and Syrupmakers will see minimal, if any, impact to their currently-slated season.

The only team in our area who will be immediately impacted by DCSS’ delay is Mitchell County, who was slated to face Westover on September 25.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blazers

Gulf South Conference, Valdosta State postpones athletics for rest of calendar year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Valdosta State University says it is postponing competition in basketball, football, soccer and volleyball until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Golf

No patrons at the Masters this year, Augusta National Golf Club says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Augusta National Golf Club has ruled there will be no patrons at the Masters this year.

FHSAA

DeSantis wants high school sports to start before month ends

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Florida High School Athletic Association is slated to meet Friday to discuss the future for fall sports in the state.

Football

Pac-12 cancels all athletics for remainder of 2020 calendar year

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ben Kercheval and Fletcher Keel
A Tuesday afternoon meeting with conference presidents and chancellors led to the Pac-12 deciding to cancel its fall 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Gov. DeSantis holds roundtable with Norvell, FSU administrators

Updated: 23 hours ago
“We want you guys to play,” said Governor DeSantis, who said he went to the indoor practice field to send a message.

Seminoles

Gov. DeSantis holds roundtable with Norvell, FSU administrators to show support for playing season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
“We want you guys to play,” said Governor DeSantis, who said he went to the indoor practice field to send a message.

Football

Big Ten cancels college football season for fall 2020, hopes to play in spring 2021

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT
|
By Adam Silverstein
Following a morning meeting of the conference’s presidents, the Big Ten on Tuesday has decided to cancel the college football season for fall 2020 with hopes of playing in spring 2021.

Seminoles

DL Dennis Briggs is second FSU player to opt out of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Sonnone
Florida State defensive lineman Dennis Briggs is the second football player to opt out of playing the 2020 season due to health concerns over COVID-19.

FHSAA

Leon County, Panhandle schools to propose moving football and volleyball to spring, baseball and softball to fall

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Friday, the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors will vote on when teams can officially get on the practice field.

FHSAA

‘I know what it can do to some people': Chiles AD Eto continues COVID recovery

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Chiles Athletic Director Mike Eto is still recovering from home after a fight with COVID-19 that left him hospitalized for days.