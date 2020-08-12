FAMU grad named Political Director for Biden running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday’s announcement from presumptive Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden regarding his pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate has ties to Tallahassee.

Florida A&M graduate Vincent Evans has been appointed as the political director for Harris.

Evans took the time out of what has been a very busy day to chat with WCTV over Zoom from the Biden campaign’s headquarters in Philadelphia.

Evans has been working within the Biden campaign for more than a year and on Tuesday, he announced he’s taking over as Political Director for Harris, doing so just hours before Harris was named as the running mate.

I’m honored to be moving into a new role @TeamJoe to serve as political director to our running mate.



My title may have changed, but my mission remains the same - Restore the Soul of the Nation.



Onward. https://t.co/HP5KaElXTS — Vincent Evans (@VinceEvans) August 11, 2020

“It’s been a long journey to get to this day,” he said.

A native of North Florida and a member of FAMU’s Class of 2011 ventured into the world of politics in Tallahassee.

“It was there that I learned of my love of activism,” he said.

Evans worked for two local politicians who, he says, are like father figures.

“I think ever since he was a page in the Florida legislature, Vince always really hung around politicians throughout his career and he was involved in leadership at FAMU,” said Congressman Al Lawson, who was the one who brought Evans to Washington, D.C.

However, it was City Commissioner Curtis Richardson who gave Evans his first break.

“I am just so elated for Vincent, I am proud of him,” Richardson said. “I’m not surprised that he has gone this far in life. I knew the future held a great deal of promise for him.”

Evans says he’s looking forward to his new role being a champion for Kamala Harris, where he will practice the advocacy he learned as a student at FAMU.

He says he’s excited to get the ball rolling, saying he’s gotten to know Harris over the past few years and is particularly excited about their shared experience as graduates of HBCUs.

