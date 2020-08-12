Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis to appoint 2 new judges in Tallahassee area

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s governor will soon appoint two new judges in Tallahassee. 

Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commission forwarded 12 names to Gov. Ron DeSantis this week to fill vacancies on both the circuit and county bench.

There are six finalists for each vacant seat.

The two vacancies were created when Circuit Judge Robert Long was named to the First District Court of Appeals and Leon County Judge Layne Smith was appointed to take his spot.

The nominees for Circuit Judge are:

1. Georgia Cappleman

2. Anna F. “Dina” Foster

3. Lisa Barclay Fountain

4. Yolonda Y. Green

5. Joshua Hawkes

6. Todd P. Resavage

The nominees for Leon County Judge are:

1. Robert Churchill

2. Yolonda Y. Green

3. Alexis Lambert

4. Stephanie M. Morris

5. Todd P. Resavage

6. Mark S. Urban

The governor now has 60 days to make his selections.

