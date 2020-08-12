Advertisement

Human Service Agencies eligible for one-time grants of up to $20,000 through Leon CARES

Leon County CARES Funding
Leon County CARES Funding(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s CARES program will provide grant funding to local human service agencies; the application process begins Monday, August 17, at 8:00 a.m.

The grant program will be able to assist about 200 local human service agencies with one-time grants of up to $20,000 each.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor says human service agencies have been critical during COVID-19, helping people get through the difficult times.

County Administrator Vince Long says $2 million total has been allocated to this specific program.

“It’s pretty broad, but it has to be used specifically for COVID related expenses or to provide COVID related services. We use the US Treasury guidelines on the CARES Act dollars and what those can be used for,” said Long.

According to the website, "the applicants must be a 501c3 organization registered with the State of Florida and provide direct human services to Leon County residents."

Non-profits that serve individuals who do not live in Leon County full-time, such as college students, will still be eligible to apply.

Funding can be used for personnel, but only two types are eligible for reimbursement: new positions created between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020 due to COVID-19 and were not budgeted as of March 27, 2020, and overtime and/or hazard pay for established and/or new positions due to COVID-19.

It can also be used for supplies or equipment that individually cost $250 or less. The grant can be used for capital, paying for items that cost more than $250, such as a computer lease or purchase, and it can be used for rent or utilities that were not budgeted and expended between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

You can find more information about the grant and eligibility criteria, as well as the needed documents to apply, here.

