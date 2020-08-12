Leon CARES funding provides grants to small businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is dedicating $7.5 million to Small Business Assistance, using federal CARES Act funding.

Applications for grant programs open Monday, August 17, at 8:00 a.m.

County Administrator Vince Long says the local government recognizes that local businesses are struggling; they're hoping the funding could help them stay afloat, or re-launch business services.

The assistance can be used for employee wages, vendor bills, rent, utilities, and business promotions.

The maximum amount of the one-time grant is $8,500; that number includes all three possible bonuses.

“Hardest Hit” businesses are those in sectors that were directly impacted by the State of Florida’s Stay At Home order; that includes Accommodation & Food Services, Retail Trade. or Other Services that can demonstrate a 50% loss due to COVID. Businesses that meet those criteria are eligible for a $500 bonus.

"Rebounding" businesses have to certify that they hired two or more full-time or part-time employees in the previous 30 days; they are eligible for a $500 bonuses.

Minority and Women-owned small businesses are eligible for a $1,500 bonus.

The base grant funding will be determined by the number of employees a business has.

1-10 employees: $2,000

11-24 employees: $3,000

25-49 employees: $5,000

50-100 employees: $6,000

To be eligible, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Fully licensed, legally registered, and not publicly traded for-profit businesses located in Leon County

Been in operation prior to March 16, 2020

Between 1-100 employees

Either forced to close or experienced business impacts directly related to COVID-19

Document economic hardship experienced as a result of COVID-19 including business interruption costs, a minimum 25% reduction in revenue year-over-year, or a 25% increase in costs between March-June 2020.

You can find more information about the application process here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.