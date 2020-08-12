Advertisement

North Florida Fair canceled due to COVID

(WCTV)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers are canceling the North Florida Fair, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 79th annual event was scheduled to run from November 5 to 15.

The fair’s board of directors unanimously voted to cancel due to public health concerns for fair-goers, according to a statement from Executive Director Mark Harvey.

“Canceling this year’s Fair was a difficult decision and we realize many people look forward to coming each year,” Harvey said

He said the decision was made after consultations with other interested parties.

“It is not something we wanted to do but rather felt we needed to do in the interest of the health and safety of the citizens of Leon and the surrounding counties”, said Harvey, “We intend to return in 2021 with a bigger, better fair experience next November.”

The fair regularly attracts between 110,000 and 120,000 people during its 10-day run in the fall. Harvey says the crowds usually spend about $1.5 million on admission, food, rides and other fair entertainment.

The fair includes all the traditional fair favorites, including deep-fried food, games, magicians, rides and a petting zoo. There are also educational booths and exhibits, explaining horticulture and wildlife.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida to be part of COVID-19 vaccine pilot

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Christine Sexton | News Service of Florida
State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said details for the pilot program “will be coming as vaccines become available,” but he did not explain further.

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

News

Gov. DeSantis to appoint 2 new judges in Tallahassee area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
The two vacancies were created when Circuit Judge Robert Long was named to the First District Court of Appeals and Leon County Judge Layne Smith was appointed to take his spot.

Golf

No patrons at the Masters this year, Augusta National Golf Club says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Augusta National Golf Club has ruled there will be no patrons at the Masters this year.

Latest News

News

WCTV’s new antenna about 1.5 weeks away from full power signal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Our engineering team is hard at work to make sure you can get WCTV in your home.

News

Tallahassee bar owner sues DBPR in attempt to reopen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Just One More bar owner Julie Rodolpher and her lawyer are suing the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the state in an attempt to reopen her small business.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 12, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 12, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 12, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 11, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 12, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 12, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers to remain in the forecast through Friday.