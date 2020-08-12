North Florida Fair canceled due to COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers are canceling the North Florida Fair, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 79th annual event was scheduled to run from November 5 to 15.

The fair’s board of directors unanimously voted to cancel due to public health concerns for fair-goers, according to a statement from Executive Director Mark Harvey.

“Canceling this year’s Fair was a difficult decision and we realize many people look forward to coming each year,” Harvey said

He said the decision was made after consultations with other interested parties.

“It is not something we wanted to do but rather felt we needed to do in the interest of the health and safety of the citizens of Leon and the surrounding counties”, said Harvey, “We intend to return in 2021 with a bigger, better fair experience next November.”

The fair regularly attracts between 110,000 and 120,000 people during its 10-day run in the fall. Harvey says the crowds usually spend about $1.5 million on admission, food, rides and other fair entertainment.

The fair includes all the traditional fair favorites, including deep-fried food, games, magicians, rides and a petting zoo. There are also educational booths and exhibits, explaining horticulture and wildlife.

