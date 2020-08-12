Perseid Meteor Shower to pass by Big Bend this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents in Tallahassee should prepare for a light show as one of the most popular meteor showers hits its peak this week.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will be visible Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The meteor shower only orbits the sun once every 133 years, so spectators are in for a real treat.

William Skelley, a member of Tallahassee Astronomical Society, is excited for it to pass by.

“This one has one of the brightest meteor particles because of the nature of this comet, which was comets with a tunnel that created this and some of the larger particles,” said William Skelley.

NASA scientists say that the shower can be seen anytime after nine p.m. in our area, but suggest that the best time to view it would be the darkest part of the night between 2 a.m. and dawn.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.