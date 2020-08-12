Advertisement

Perseid Meteor Shower to pass by Big Bend this week

Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy(Peter Forister (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | Peter Forister)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents in Tallahassee should prepare for a light show as one of the most popular meteor showers hits its peak this week.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will be visible Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The meteor shower only orbits the sun once every 133 years, so spectators are in for a real treat.

William Skelley, a member of Tallahassee Astronomical Society, is excited for it to pass by.

“This one has one of the brightest meteor particles because of the nature of this comet, which was comets with a tunnel that created this and some of the larger particles,” said William Skelley.

NASA scientists say that the shower can be seen anytime after nine p.m. in our area, but suggest that the best time to view it would be the darkest part of the night between 2 a.m. and dawn.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: August 11, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, August 11.

News

Former Fort Braden employee and mother of Jordan Byrd passes away from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
She is the third person connected to that school to die from coronavirus complications.

News

Tallahassee Urban League now listed as a polling place, giving voters the option to walk to vote

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A new polling place is coming to the Frenchtown area; the Tallahassee Urban League is now dedicated as a polling spot for residents in the 1301 precinct.

News

‘We’ve done a lot of cleaning': Thousands of students expected as move-in begins at Valdosta State

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
It’s move-in week at Valdosta State University as thousands of students begin arriving on campus.

Latest News

News

Ocala Police respond to a car suspended on a power line

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Car crash leaves car suspended on a power line in Ocala, Fla.

News

More than 900 students and staff in Georgia school district told to quarantine after reopening last week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christopher Brito
More than 900 students and staff members have now been told to quarantine after a school district in northern Georgia reopened last week, school officials announced Tuesday.

Football

Pac-12 cancels all athletics for remainder of 2020 calendar year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Kercheval and Fletcher Keel
A Tuesday afternoon meeting with conference presidents and chancellors led to the Pac-12 deciding to cancel its fall 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Tallahassee Urban League now listed as a polling place, giving voters the option to walk to vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
A new polling place is coming to the Frenchtown area; the Tallahassee Urban League is now dedicated as a polling spot for residents in the 1301 precinct.

News

Mike's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: August 11, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Former Fort Braden employee and mother of Jordan Byrd passes away from COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
She is the third person connected to that school to die from coronavirus complications.