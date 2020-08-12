Suwannee County sees 414 new COVID cases overnight, majority connected to prison

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Department of Health says it saw 414 new coronavirus cases overnight, with 396 of those cases stemming from the county prison.

According to DOH, the youngest person to contract the virus was a 9-year-old girl, while the oldest was an 86-year-old woman.

The department says it is now conducting a contact investigation, so it can identify and notify people who will need to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms over a two week time frame.

Suwannee Health Administrator Kerry Waldron said mitigation practices are crucial in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus,” Waldron said.

The health department says it has been monitoring COVID-19 since January and been in contact with Suwannee County Emergency Management and medical providers to prepare the county’s response to the virus if more cases appear in the area.

