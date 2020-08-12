Advertisement

Valdosta State hoping to play reduced spring schedule, retain bulk of roster for 2021

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Valdosta State and the Gulf South Conference announced the start of several sports, including football, will be pushed back until, at least, January 1, 2021.

Recently, the NCAA changed the maximum number of regular-season games that could be played from 11 to 10. Later, the NCAA also passed an additional rule that stated if a team plays 50% or less of its allowable schedule, the governing body will allow student-athletes to save a year of eligibility.

This rule would allow the Blazers to potentially still play a spring schedule but be able to return everyone for, hopefully, a full campaign in the fall of 2021.

“We’re not going to play over that 50% mark, because we do not want to use this season of competition for our student-athletes with these greatly reduced schedules and no opportunity to play for a national championship,” said Herb Reinhard, VSU’s Athletic Director.

While the NCAA has not made an official ruling on the eligibility of student-athletes that are allowed to return, Reinhard believes the NCAA will follow a similar model to what happened in the spring, where athletes were granted an additional year to play, but the school has to provide the scholarship.

“I’m just throwing out a number here,” Reinhard continued. “If we’re going to have 25 football student-athletes coming back that would not have been coming back, then we would make adjustments in the size of our recruiting class that would come in for the fall of ’21.”

The Blazer basketball, soccer and volleyball seasons will also have their seasons delayed until the start of the new year.

