Advertisement

What’s Brewing? August 12, 2020

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What’s Brewing? August 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee bar owner sues DBPR in attempt to reopen

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Just One More bar owner Julie Rodolpher and her lawyer are suing the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the state in an attempt to reopen her small business.

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 12, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 11, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 12, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 12, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers to remain in the forecast through Friday.

Latest News

FHSAA

DeSantis wants high school sports to start before month ends

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Florida High School Athletic Association is slated to meet Friday to discuss the future for fall sports in the state.

News

FAMU grad named Political Director for Biden running mate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Tuesday’s announcement from presumptive Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden regarding his pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate has ties to Tallahassee.

News

Perseid Meteor Shower to pass by Big Bend this week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
Residents in Tallahassee should prepare for a light show as one of the most popular meteor showers hits its peak this week.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: August 11, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, August 11.

News

Former Fort Braden employee and mother of Jordan Byrd passes away from COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
She is the third person connected to that school to die from coronavirus complications.

News

Tallahassee Urban League now listed as a polling place, giving voters the option to walk to vote

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A new polling place is coming to the Frenchtown area; the Tallahassee Urban League is now dedicated as a polling spot for residents in the 1301 precinct.