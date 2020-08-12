News
What’s Brewing? August 12, 2020
By
WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
What’s Brewing? August 12, 2020
Tallahassee bar owner sues DBPR in attempt to reopen
Just One More bar owner Julie Rodolpher and her lawyer are suing the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the state in an attempt to reopen her small business.
Leon County Booking Report: August 12, 2020
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 11, 2020.
What's Brewing? August 12, 2020
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 12, 2020
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers to remain in the forecast through Friday.
DeSantis wants high school sports to start before month ends
The Florida High School Athletic Association is slated to meet Friday to discuss the future for fall sports in the state.
FAMU grad named Political Director for Biden running mate
Tuesday’s announcement from presumptive Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden regarding his pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate has ties to Tallahassee.
Perseid Meteor Shower to pass by Big Bend this week
Residents in Tallahassee should prepare for a light show as one of the most popular meteor showers hits its peak this week.
Mike’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: August 11, 2020
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, August 11.
Former Fort Braden employee and mother of Jordan Byrd passes away from COVID-19
She is the third person connected to that school to die from coronavirus complications.
Tallahassee Urban League now listed as a polling place, giving voters the option to walk to vote
A new polling place is coming to the Frenchtown area; the Tallahassee Urban League is now dedicated as a polling spot for residents in the 1301 precinct.