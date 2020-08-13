Advertisement

Birx says college football players can get back on the field if they’re ‘ultra careful’

She shares what she told LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx believes there is a “way forward” when it comes to college football this fall.

In a sit-down interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Birx shared the message she says she gave Louisiana State University Coach Ed Orgeron.

“They can, as great coaches, coach their team members on what they need to do every day to protect themselves,” Birx said. “Because one slip means infection in the team.”

Birx also shared what football players should do in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“When they travel, or when they’re in school, they need to do what I do,” Birx said. “I don’t come out of this mask. When I travel around the United States, I’ve not become COVID positive. I stay in hotels, I dine out, I do all the things that American people are doing. But I do them ultra-carefully.”

A number of college football conferences, like the Big Ten and PAC-12, have announced they will postpone their fall season. There are six conferences that have not yet made a decision: the SEC, the ACC, the Big 12, the Sun Belt Conference, the American Athletic Conference, and Conference USA.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'They ruined everything': Family plans to sue after Houston funeral home mixes up bodies

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The family says on the day of the funeral, they opened the casket and found a stranger inside, wearing their loved one's special Mexico soccer jersey.

National

Birx’s message to schools: Everybody should be wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Funeral home delivered wrong body in casket to memorial, Houston family says

Updated: 1 hours ago
The family says the funeral home refunded their money after the incident, but they plan on filing a lawsuit.

Seminoles

Seminoles take field in full pads for first time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Wednesday marked the first day Florida State hit the practice field in full pads.

Latest News

News

‘We just don’t think we can do it in a safe manner': North Florida Fair latest in COVID-19 cancellations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Wednesday marked a disappointing day for many, as the North Florida Fair was added to the list of COVID-19 cancelations.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

News

Delayed LCS laptops calls for backup plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
The countdown to school is on in Leon County, but a key tool is still unavailable. More than 32,000 Chromebooks promised to arrive for the start of school are now delayed.

News

Florida State welcomes students back with first day of moving in

Updated: 5 hours ago
Students are having to sign up for move-in times and the school has allotted 12 days for students to return.

News

Florida State welcomes students back with first day of moving in

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Students are having to sign up for move-in times and the school has allotted 12 days for students to return.