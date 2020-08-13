Advertisement

Florida State welcomes students back with first day of moving in

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked the first day of students moving back to campus on Florida State University’s campus but, this year, a number of extra safety measures are creating quite a different move-in experience.

The most obvious one is the lack of normal hustle-and-bustle around the dorms. In trying to avoid long lines and crowds, the university limited move-in to only about four people, per building, per hour.

Students are having to sign up for move-in times and the school has allotted 12 days for students to return.

University officials say they’re trying to make movie-in as safe as possible and students say they are beginning to feel a bit of normalcy and, most importantly, are feeling safe.

“Only real concerns I have would be, like, other people not doing their part, but I feel like FSU is a good community to do their part,” said incoming FSU freshman Davone Simmons. “I feel pretty safe here.”

All students must get tested for COVID-19 prior to moving-in.

The university says students are asked to quarantine in their rooms until results come back, which is typically within 24 hours.

If a test does come back positive, officials say they do have isolation buildings where students will have to stay until testing negative.

