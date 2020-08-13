Advertisement

FSU Board of Trustees approves resolution condemning name on law building

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Board of Trustees is calling on the state legislature to change the name of its law school building.

The board voted on a resolution on Thursday afternoon supporting efforts by the University and the College to remove the name B.K. Roberts from the main law building.

B.K. Roberts, as the Florida Supreme Court’s Chief Justice “openly defied the US Supreme Court in steadfastly resisting the racial integration of Florida’s public law schools,” according to the resolution.

We share the unanimously avowed hope of the College of Law the FSU Faculty Senate and countless students and alumni that the building be renamed to reflect FSU’s core values of justice, equality, compassion, and respect,” the resolution reads.

It calls on the Florida Legislature to move swiftly in changing the name.

Florida State has wrestled with its history surrounding racial issues in recent years.

In 2018, the university removed a statue of founder Francis Eppes, a slave owner. The statue, which had a prominent place near Westcott Fountain, was later re-located on Mina Jo Powell Green.  Then, this summer, the Eppes statue was removed from campus after renewed protests by students and social justice groups. 

There are also calls to rename Doak Campbell football stadium because, critics say, the former FSU president supported segregation when he led the university from 1940-1957.

University President John Thrasher also in July appointed a new task force charged with exploring the university’s historical connections to race and ethnicity, identifying racial and ethnic disparities on campus, and implementing initiatives to support diversity.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School supplies for the new normal

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Consumer Reports
The top item parents will be buying is probably a laptop.

News

Tallahassee anglers reel in massive Warsaw grouper during fishing tourney

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Rezoned Fishing Team landed a massive Warsaw grouper while competing in the ABC Fishing Tournament in Carrabelle over the weekend.

Arrests

Tallahassee police arrest 5 in undercover drug sting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
TPD says three of the arrests were made in the Bond community and two others were made at the intersection of Dixie and Escambia drives.

Education

Suwannee County schools deal with COVID in first week back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Edan Schultz
Despite the positive cases, Superintendent Ted Roush said it has been a great start to the school year for Suwannee County.

Latest News

Back To School

Valdosta City Schools approve final reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
Valdosta City Schools has its plans in place to reopen schools.

News

Retrial in Dan Markel murder case delayed until 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Katherine Magbanua’s last trial ended in a mistrial, and her retrial was postponed after COVID-19 forced the courts to halt jury trials.

Seminoles

Mike Norvell responds to criticism of FSU football’s coronavirus response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Florida State University Head Football Coach Mike Norvell addressed the media Thursday morning following a series of tweets from his team overnight and into the morning.

News

Woman forced into car at Apalachee Parkway gas station, TPD looking for information

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a woman was forced into a car at the Murphy Gas station on Apalachee Parkway Wednesday evening.

News

Leon CARES funding for Human Service Agencies

Updated: 6 hours ago
Local Human Service Agencies will be eligible to receive one-time grants of up to $20,000 in the Leon CARES program.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 13, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 13, 2020