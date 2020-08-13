FSU vs. Samford in jeopardy as SoCon makes fall sports decision

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State football was scheduled to host Samford on Saturday, Sept. 19 in their lone non-conference game on the revised football schedule for the 2020 season.

That game is now in jeopardy as the Southern Conference, which is Samford’s home conference, announced the postponement of all fall conference of competition on Thursday.

The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall conference competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for nonconference contests if desired. It is the intention to move the fall sports’ regular-season competition and championships to the spring.

“This decision was made with extensive evaluation and conversation,” Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee.

“I am greatly saddened to not be able to conduct our fall conference competition. We know what this means to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and loyal fans, but safety must come first. We are still hopeful that we can have these sports successfully compete in the spring. We will continue to daily monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to make prudent and necessary decisions regarding athletic practice and competition in the future.”

The caveat of ‘allowing for no conference contests if desired’ allowed for there to be hope about FSU hosting Samford.

Based on comments by Samford Director of Athletics Martin Newton in a school-issued press release, it sounds as though they may not opt for a non-conference game.

"Earlier today, the Southern Conference Council of Presidents voted to postpone 2020 Fall sports to the spring, but left open the option of playing non-conference contests this fall," Newton said. "While there are still many questions to be answered, I look forward to working with the SoCon office and our member institutions as we develop a pathway to play this spring. Today's news may change the way we approach this semester, but the perseverance our student-athletes, coaches and staff have shown during this difficult time has been uplifting. I am confident that we will see the Bulldogs back on the fields and courts soon."

Newton is scheduled to meet with the media at 5 p.m. to discuss the situation further.

Noles247.com has reached out to FSU for comment, but they have not yet been able to provide one.

FSU’s schedule against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents begins on Saturday, Sept. 12th when they host Georgia Tech. They are scheduled to travel to Miami on Saturday, Sept. 26th.

After a week off, they head to Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 10th. They then host North Carolina the following week, before traveling to Louisville to close out their October slate.

After their second bye week, the Seminoles open the final month of the season on Saturday, Nov. 7th when they host Pitt. They then travel to NC State the following weekend before hosting back-to-back home games with Clemson and Virginia. The regular season concludes on Saturday, Dec. 5th at Duke.

