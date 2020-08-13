Advertisement

Incoming FSU students to get tested before returning to camus life

By Emma Wheeler
Aug. 13, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new to-do for Florida State students; getting tested for COVID-19.

The Donald L. Tucker Center is now set up to do just that.

Before students can return to campus, they have to get tested for COVID.

An extra stop before starting the next chapter; Dominic Brooks, a first-year FSU student, is one of the thousands of first-year Seminoles who has to get tested before beginning his FSU career.

He says requiring a test is a good idea.

“I’m happy that we’re doing it because I don’t want to get sent home in a week from everybody getting sick,” he said. “I’d rather find out who’s sick and weed them out.

Results for the site are expected within 24 hours; university officials say if a student’s test comes back positive, they’re asked to self-isolate.

“We have a couple buildings we are not using at all for resident students this fall, so students have a place on campus where they can go and feel safe and stay while they’re in isolation,” Shannon Staten, with Florida State, said.

FSU staff say they’ve created more single-rooms this year, but are still offering multiple student rooms and shared spaces.

Elizabeth Kagle says that experience is worth needing to get tested.

“Even though all my classes are currently online, I really wanted the experience of being able to be with other people and live in a dorm rather than just being at home doing classes,” she said.

FSU is doing contract tracing on campus; they have a team working with the Leon County Health Department and, if they find anyone to be in close contact with another student who tests positive, they will be contacting them and asking to self-quarantine for 14 days.

