Leon CARES dedicates $7.5 million to helping residents pay past-due rent, mortgages, utilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has dedicated $7.5 million of CARES Act funding for Individual Assistance, helping residents in need pay their rent, mortgage, or utilities.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty now, and the more that we can do to help the small businesses, help the employees, help families hang on until we have a light at the end of the tunnel is going to be all-important,” said Commissioner Rick Minor.

"We recognize that this pandemic has impacted people, all of us. But it hasn't impacted us all the same," said Leon County Administrator Vince Long.

The Leon CARES program will assist individuals with paying past-due rent, mortgages, and utility bills.

To be eligible, an individual must meet the following requirements:

Be a full-time Leon County resident for each of the past twelve (12) consecutive months

Be 18 years old or older

Verify loss of income of at least 25% between March and December 2020 due to COVID-19 by at least one member of the household Examples: Unemployment benefits, Company layoff letter, or Certification of income loss from the employee

Worked an average of at least 30 hours per week between March 1, 2020 and the application date, or prior to being laid off, furloughed, or experiencing reduced work hours due to COVID-19

Verify financial difficulty with rent, mortgage, and/or utility payments

Applicants also must have a household income that is at or below 80% of the area median income, based on household size as shown in the chart below.

Number in Household 80% Income Limit 1 $40,750 2 $46,650 3 $52,350 4 $58,150 5 $62,850 6 $67,500 7 $72,150 8 $76,800

The funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis; applicants are eligible to receive up to $3,000 in a one-time payment.

If you need assistance completing your application, you can visit any County library, the Tallahassee Urban League, ECHO Inc., the Greater Frenchtown Area Revitalization Council, or Leon County Office of Human Services & Community Partnership. For specific hours and more information about the documents needed to apply, click here.

