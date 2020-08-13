Advertisement

Mike Norvell responds to criticism of FSU Football’s coronavirus response

(WJHG)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Head Football Coach Mike Norvell addressed the media Thursday morning following a series of tweets from his team overnight and into the morning.

Wednesday evening, Senior wideout DJ Matthews took to social media saying that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The tweet (pictured below) was deleted just minutes later.

Thursday morning, wide receiver Warren Thompson tweeted out a letter accusing FSU staff of being dishonest about testing and infections.

“During this entire week of camp I have been lied to multiple times about the conditions of other players health as well as mine,” the statement said. “It has been shown to myself and the rest, that our leadership is based off an ‘I’ mentality with them only worried about their own future rather than their own athletes.”

When addressing the press, Norvell had just left a morning practice and claimed to have talked to Matthews Wednesday evening, but denied asking him to take his tweet down. Norvell also claims he had just been made aware of the situation with Thompson, who along with Matthews, was not at practice. Norvell claims the program has been transparent in how it has dealt with coronavirus testing and will have follow up conversations with those on his team upset with their procedure.

Some players spoke in defense of the school and the program’s handling of the pandemic.

“I can just speak for myself and I feel safe,” said senior defensive lineman Josh Kaindoh. “But everybody has a choice you know?”

“The FSU Athletic training staff has been doing everything in their power to keep us SAFE,” defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey wrote on Twitter. “They respected those who chose not to play this year for their safety. But what we can NOT do is let their efforts go unnoticed! Thank you.”

This is a developing story.

