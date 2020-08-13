Advertisement

Seminoles take field in full pads for first time

Wednesday marked the first day Florida State hit the practice field in full pads.
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked the first day Florida State hit the practice field in full pads.

It’s a big day for every program, regardless of the outside circumstances, but even bigger when you consider Tuesday’s news, when the Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences pushed the fall sports to the spring.

Currently, the ACC is still on schedule to kick-off games on September 12.

Seminole transfers, like defensive back Jarrian Jones, say they are excited to wear garnet and gold.

”All the players really brought me in,” Jones said. “I started learning the defense fast. They worked with me to get me prepped up on what was going on. They sat down and talked with me. All the coaches invited me in. It was like a family feel. It was like I signed here on signing day”

FSU’s first game of the season is Sept. 12 at home against Georgia Tech.

