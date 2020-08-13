Advertisement

Tallahassee anglers reel in massive Warsaw grouper during fishing tourney

The Rezoned Fishing Team caught this massive Warsaw Grouper at the ABC Fishing Tournament in Carrabelle.
The Rezoned Fishing Team caught this massive Warsaw Grouper at the ABC Fishing Tournament in Carrabelle.(Rezoned Fishing Team)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of Tallahassee anglers landed a massive Warsaw grouper while competing in a fishing tournament in Carrabelle over the weekend.

Despite the fact the Warsaw was not an eligible tournament species, the Rezoned Fishing Team still took home second place in the grouper category of the ABC Fishing Tournament with a 24-pound gag grouper.

When the team lifted the massive Warsaw up to see how much it weighed, it broke the scale. The scale tapped out at 250 pounds.

Tournament spectators certainly enjoyed seeing the trophy catch.

These are the members of the Rezoned Fishing Team:

  • Russell VanLandingham (landed the grouper/reeled the fish in)
  • Brandon Poole
  • Dan Sherraden
  • Travis Hourley
  • Chasen Poole

