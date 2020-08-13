Tallahassee anglers reel in massive Warsaw grouper during fishing tourney

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of Tallahassee anglers landed a massive Warsaw grouper while competing in a fishing tournament in Carrabelle over the weekend.

Despite the fact the Warsaw was not an eligible tournament species, the Rezoned Fishing Team still took home second place in the grouper category of the ABC Fishing Tournament with a 24-pound gag grouper.

When the team lifted the massive Warsaw up to see how much it weighed, it broke the scale. The scale tapped out at 250 pounds.

Tournament spectators certainly enjoyed seeing the trophy catch.

These are the members of the Rezoned Fishing Team:

Russell VanLandingham (landed the grouper/reeled the fish in)

Brandon Poole

Dan Sherraden

Travis Hourley

Chasen Poole

