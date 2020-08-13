Advertisement

Tallahassee police arrest 5 in undercover drug sting

Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested five people in an undercover operation focusing on drug sales in the area of the Bond community and West Pensacola Street on Wednesday.

According to TPD, undercover officers would buy drugs from street dealers. Once the purchase was done, uniformed officers in marked police vehicles would arrest the dealer., the department says.

TPD says three of the arrests were made in the Bond community and two others were made at the intersection of Dixie and Escambia drives.

The following people were arrested:

  • Katrine D Moore, 61, on charges of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.
  • Lafell Clary Jr., 69, on charges of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.
  • Ronald Pittman, 54, on charges of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.
  • Martalaus Williams, 34, on charges of sale of cocaine. He also had three outstanding warrants for burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, and criminal mischief.
  • Fredderick Colbert, 24, on charges of sale of cocaine.

If you see drug activity like this impacting your area, TPD says to call them to report it. Their number is 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

