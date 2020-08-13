Advertisement

Trump bus rolls through North Flordia

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Panhandle is deep red.

Donald Trump carried the vast majority of counties there in 2016, and Team Trump is on the road with a swing across northern Florida looking for a repeat.

Team Trump pulled into a small strip shopping mall minutes after volunteers lined the sidewalk with Black Voices for Trump signs.

On the bus were former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s former campaign manager Cory Lewandowski.

“So, do we have work to do. You bet we do. Did he create the greatest economy that the world has ever seen, shutting it down to deal with the coronavirus pandemic? The answer is yes, and he’s the only one who can bring our economy back,” said Lewandowski.

Bondi told us the rioting around Black Lives Matter is raising safety concerns among African Americans.

“People want their kids safe,” said Bondi.

She said black voters are turning to Trump in greater numbers.

“We can’t defund the police, and that’s what Joe Biden says he wants to redirect funds, and that’s defunding the police,” said Bondi.

In a small office packed with volunteers, Bondi pushed mail voting, drawing a distinction between Florida’s method and other states.

“Mass mailing, of course, happens in other states, but that’s what we’ve gotta let people know here in Florida that absentee voting is a great thing. It’s safe,” said Bondi.

Musician Michael Collins performed a song he said he wrote after losing his job at an African American Church because he supports Trump.

“My church is 90, 95% percent Democratic,” said Collins.

Four years ago, the Panhandle accounted for half the President’s victory margin in Florida.

The campaign expects even bigger results this time.

In a release, Florida Democrats accused the bus tour of “recklessly endangering public safety” during the pandemic”.

Florida Democrats also said in that statement that the bus tour was being used to distract people from the President’s handling of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Delayed LCS laptops calls for backup plan

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
The countdown to school is on in Leon County, but a key tool is still unavailable. More than 32,000 Chromebooks promised to arrive for the start of school are now delayed.

News

Florida State welcomes students back with first day of moving in

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Students are having to sign up for move-in times and the school has allotted 12 days for students to return.

News

Florida State welcomes students back with first day of moving in

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Students are having to sign up for move-in times and the school has allotted 12 days for students to return.

News

Leon CARES dedicates $7.5 million to helping residents pay past-due rent, mortgages, utilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County has dedicated $7.5 million of CARES Act funding for Individual Assistance, helping residents in need pay their rent, mortgage, or utilities.

News

Mike's Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 12, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 12.

Latest News

News

Leon CARES dedicates $7.5 million to helping residents pay past-due rent, mortgages, utilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leon County has dedicated $7.5 million of CARES Act funding for Individual Assistance, helping residents in need pay their rent, mortgage, or utilities.

News

Trump bus rolls through North Flordia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Donald Trump carried the vast majority of counties in the Panhandle in 2016, and Team Trump is on the road with a swing across northern Florida looking for a repeat.

News

Human Service Agencies eligible for one-time grants of up to $20,000 through Leon CARES

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County’s CARES program will provide grant funding to local human service agencies; the application process begins Monday, August 17, at 8:00 a.m.

Blazers

Valdosta State hoping to play reduced spring schedule, retain bulk of roster for 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Wednesday, Valdosta State and the Gulf South Conference announced the start of several sports, including football, will be pushed back until, at least, January 1, 2021.

News

Leon CARES funding provides grants to small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County is dedicating $7.5 million to Small Business Assistance, using federal CARES Act funding.