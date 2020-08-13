Advertisement

Valdosta City Schools approve final reopening plans

Valdosta Middle School
Valdosta Middle School(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools has its plans in place to reopen schools.

During the school board’s Tuesday meeting, the final reopening plans were approved. Each plan and model will be customized to different grade levels.

A hot topic during the meeting was whether or not a face covering rule should be mandated for students.

“I would like to recommend that we change that to required students to wear masks,” Willliam Cason, Valdosta City Schools superintendent, said.

Another school board member asked how will kindergartners keep their mask on and how will a teacher be able to teach calculus and have to be reminding students about their masks.

It was decided that masks will not be mandatory for students but highly recommended. Employees will be required to wear one.

School leaders will monitor students’ behavior and then decide if it should be changed.

The plan also includes:

  • Expectations for those returning for face-to-face instructions.
  • The rules for virtual learning for students in case they want out and return to traditional instruction.
  • Cleaning protocols in the school, in classrooms, buses and cafeteria.
  • Lunchtime and transportation plans.
  • What school visitors should expect.
  • And what will happen if a student or employee tests positive.

You can read the full proposal here.

