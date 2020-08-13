Advertisement

Valodsta WWII Navy veteran turns 100

A World War II Navy veteran in Valdosta celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday at the Valdosta Country Club.
A World War II Navy veteran in Valdosta celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday at the Valdosta Country Club.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Valdosta honored a World War II veteran’s 100th birthday on Thursday.

Retired and disabled Navy vet Chester Bailey served in every year of World War II, bearing witness to the attack on Pearl Harbor and much more.

He retired from the Navy in 1971 and settled in Valdosta the same year.

At his birthday party, Mayor Scott James Matheson presented him with a proclamation from the city, declaring August 13 is now Bailey’s day forevermore.

“We’re gonna honor Chester every single time this rolls around, and the century mark that he just hit is a life on this earth that, it honored his service in the Navy, it honored his hundred years on this earth, and it honored the fact that he has four fantastic children that are carrying on his legacy,” Mayor Matheson said.

Bailey’s gathering was held at the Valdosta Country Club.

The city’s police chief Leslie Manahan, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk and new county manager Paige Dukes attended the celebration.

Bailey sat down with WCTV Thursday morning, sharing a glimpse of his past, but he declined to go on camera.

