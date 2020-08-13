Advertisement

Woman forced into car at Apalachee Parkway gas station, TPD looking for information

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a woman was forced into a car at the Murphy Gas station on Apalachee Parkway Wednesday evening.
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a woman was forced into a car at the Murphy Gas station on Apalachee Parkway Wednesday evening.(TPD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a woman was forced into a car at the Murphy Gas station on Apalachee Parkway Wednesday evening.

According to police, witnesses say they saw a white woman walking through the parking lot at 3501 Apalachee Parkway around 5:30 p.m., then a white man driving a black, four-door sedan pulled up next to her, got out of the car and grabbed her.

The man picked her up and forced her into the back seat of the car, TPD says. Witnesses saw the car leaving the area in the direction of Walmart. TPD investigators say they believe the woman was in the same car just before the incident.

According to police, the victim was a white woman in her 20′s, with dark brown hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a black shirt and jeans. The suspect was described as a white man in his 30′s wearing a ball cap, white shirt and shorts, police say.

Witnesses also reported there was a passenger in the front seat of the car when the incident occurred: A white woman in her 50′s with long, gray hair.

TPD is asking anyone who may have more information about this incident to contact them at 850-891-4200. You can call Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous at 850-574-TIPS.

