FHSAA board votes to begin fall sports season on August 24

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has voted 11-5 to begin the fall season as previously scheduled on August 24. The decision was made during a meeting in Gainesville Friday morning.

The vote came after a Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommendation to push the start of practice to September 28.

Teams can opt-out of the State series by Sept. 18 — Joey Lamar (@joeylamarwctv) August 14, 2020

This is the funniest meeting ever. The members are confused on what they are voting on. Oterro clarifies the vote is to end the debate on the floor. A member says, "which debate." #FHSAA — Joey Lamar (@joeylamarwctv) August 14, 2020

FHSAA has passed an amendment to its motion to start on August 24th. Allowing for teams to opt out of the state schedule and make a new one if they do not feel comfortable with the timeline. — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) August 14, 2020

