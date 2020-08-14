FHSAA board votes to begin fall sports season on August 24
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has voted 11-5 to begin the fall season as previously scheduled on August 24. The decision was made during a meeting in Gainesville Friday morning.
The vote came after a Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommendation to push the start of practice to September 28.
