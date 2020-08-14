‘Football can’t be this serious': Not all pleased with FHSAA plan to move forward with fall sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Florida High School Athletic Association passed an amended version of Option One, which will allow those who want to move forward with an August 24 start date to do so, and those who don’t until September 18 to opt-out and create an alternate schedule.

Option One was recommended by Executive Director George Tomyn even before the amendment, while the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee had recommended a pushback of at least one month.

It’s a proposal Gadsden County head football coach Corey Fuller wished the board had considered.

“We’re not even making real money off football games in the state of Florida like they do in South Georgia and Texas and Alabama, but you’re telling people it’s okay when the doctor that they hired gives out their recommendation and they totally ignored that,” Fuller said. “Football can’t be this serious, man.”

Others, however, are happy the board made its decision, believe the proposal provides enough flexibility for the whole state to play safely at its own pace.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.