FSU vs. Samford is off, as Bulldogs announce they won’t play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State’s September 19 non-conference game against Samford went on life support on Thursday when the Southern Conference cancelled fall conference competition, but it still had a glimpse of hope of being played as they provided a caveat for conference teams to participate in non-conference competition.

On Friday, the Bulldogs pulled the plug on those hopes, as Samford University Director of Athletics Martin Newton announced that multiple sports, including football, will not participate in nonconference competition this fall.

“Today’s decision to cancel our fall nonconference schedules came after thorough conversations with our coaches and student-athletes,” Newton said. “Our student-athletes made it clear that they want to compete, but voiced their questions and concerns about the unknowns related to the virus. We based our decision primarily on their feedback.”

Samford's decision comes on the heels of Thursday's Southern Conference announcement that all fall league competition has been postponed to the spring of 2021 due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Council of Presidents left open the possibility that SoCon schools could still play a nonconference schedule, if they so desired.

"Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have shown tremendous perseverance during the pandemic," Newton added. "No one wants to see their opportunity to compete taken away, but the health and safety of the Bulldogs remains our top priority. I am still hopeful that we will see the Bulldogs back in action in the near future."

FSU’s schedule against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents begins on Saturday, Sept. 12 when they host Georgia Tech. They are scheduled to travel to Miami on Saturday, Sept. 26.

After a week off, they head to Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 10. They then host North Carolina the following week, before traveling to Louisville to close out their October slate.

After their second bye week, the Seminoles open the final month of the season on Saturday, Nov. 7 when they host Pitt. They then travel to NC State the following weekend before hosting back-to-back home games with Clemson and Virginia. The regular season concludes on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Duke.

Noles247.com will continue to monitor if the Seminoles are able to add a new non-conference opponent for the 2020 season.

