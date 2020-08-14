Advertisement

Judge refuses to dismiss FEA lawsuit against state on reopening schools

(NBC15)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Aug. 14, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lawsuit brought by Florida’s largest teachers union challenging the reopening of public schools will go forward. A circuit judge in Tallahassee refused to dismiss the lawsuit after an hour-long hearing Friday.

The Florida Education Association is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. It is trying to block an executive order requiring public schools to reopen brick and mortar classes in August.

Mediation in the lawsuit is scheduled to last through midnight Tuesday, and the judge is expecting to decide on a request for an injunction in a two-day hearing next Wednesday and Thursday.

