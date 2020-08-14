Leon County to begin fall season on Sept. 11, all sports to play county-only schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has announced that their 2020 fall sports season will begin on September 11, with the first day of practice.

The county added that the first date for football games will be Friday, Sept. 25 and teams will “have an opportunity” for a seven-game season.

“Our student-athletes are students first. The focus for the first two weeks of school will be strictly on academics and getting acclimated to the changes caused by the pandemic,” Leon County Schools said in an email announcing the schedule change.

LCS says, in all sports, county schools will only play in-county schedules and will not be allowed to travel outside of Leon County.

The county previously proposed a county-only schedule for football and volleyball on July 28.

The district says athletic directors and district staff will meet again next week to finalize additional plans and details.

LCS’ announcement comes just hours after the Florida High School Athletic Association voted to begin the season on August 24, but said individual school districts could set later start dates.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.