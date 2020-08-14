Suwannee County Teachers Union President calls for a mask mandate in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Positive COVID-19 cases in the Suwannee County school system have some parents and teachers concerned; the district returned to brick and mortar schooling on Monday.

Eric Rodriguez, the Union President of United Teachers of Suwannee County, says he’s in favor of in-person schooling; he believes students learn better at brick and mortar locations.

“It’s my first time opening up school in the midst of a global pandemic, but overall I think things have gone well,” said Rodriguez. “We provided the option for parents to do virtual or hybrid, an option that some parents opted do. So, thankfully that eased crowding a bit in our hallways.”

However, Rodriguez would like to see a mask mandate in place for the school district.

"I just feel like for the safety of everyone involved we should be wearing masks," he said.

Rodriguez teaches at Suwannee High School; he says very few students are voluntarily wearing face coverings.

Suwannee County has had one student and three staff members test positive for COVID-19 since opening on Monday; multiple other staff members had tested positive before the school year started.

“That was one of the things we brought up when we were asking for the mask mandate before we opened, hey we already know students and employees that are positive, let’s do the safest thing possible and wear masks just for the safety of everyone,” said Rodriguez. “They’re doing a good job of disinfecting and cleaning the schools and hand sanitizers are available, but that alone is not going to prevent transmission. The only way we’re going to continue to not have transmission throughout the school year will be with a mask mandate.”

Suwannee School Board member Tim Alcorn disagrees with the idea of a mask mandate.

“I think a mask is your own personal preference,” said Alcorn. “We had some people come to the school board meeting: ‘Masks, you had to wear them, had to wear them.’ They get up to the podium; first thing they do is take off their mask and start talking.”

Alcorn detailed the many steps the district has taken to keep students and staff safe.

“We put an extra janitor in each school called Captain Corona,” said Alcorn. “We’ve moved everything out of the classrooms that’s not needed to teach the students to separate them as much as we can.”

He also says buses are being sprayed with a misting machine in the mornings and afternoons, and ridership is down.

The majority of students in Suwannee County chose in-person learning.

"Every kid you asked, every parent you talked to - yes we're ready to go back to school," said Alcorn.

Other districts around the Big Bend had information online about what happens when a student, teacher, or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

In Wakulla County, the Health Department will be notified of every positive test to do contact tracing; the School District’s website says each case may have different procedures.

Leon County Schools has released a detailed infographic on its social media pages, saying school administrators will send the name of an exposed student to the Registered Nurse assigned to their school, and the student will wait to hear from the Health Department at home.

Suwannee County Superintendent Ted Roush did not go on camera with WCTV, and we were not able to get answers about what happens when someone tests positive in that school system. He provided the statement below.

It is no secret that COVID-19 exists across all facets of society. Because it exists in the community, and the schools are made up of the community, as a school district we will work with the Suwannee County Health Department/Florida Department of Health day to day, case by case, to take the appropriate recommended actions in dealing with quarantine, contact tracing, and required notification of those affected. Just as people contract this virus at home, from other family members that have been exposed, church, work, going to the store, and going about their daily lives, so to, the virus will be something that must be dealt with in schools. Like society, schools do not operate in a glass bubble, immune from the challenges of the day. Even so, we will continue to educate and be there for our students and families in the days ahead, for those that choose to send their children to school. We have stated from day one that we will space people as space allows, and work tirelessly by employing additional personnel to clean and sanitize all District facilities along with transportation vehicles. Hand washing is stressed. Posters and other visuals are displayed around schools and facilities stressing wellness and illness prevention. Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout all District facilities. Each classroom has been provided additional sanitizing agents for use on surfaces and hand sanitizer to be utilized by the teachers, staff, and students of the classroom. We will not eradicate this from schools until it is eradicated from society, but we will work to contain and make safe, to the best of our ability, the educational space of all District facilities.

