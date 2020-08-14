Tropical Storm Josephine predicted to be weaker, stay away from U.S.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tenth tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season developed late Thursday morning, but forecasters are expecting it to miss the U.S. mainland.

Josephine was located over 760 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands according to the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph as it moved west-northwest at 17 mph.

Here's the latest information on #JOSEPHINE from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has the chance to strengthen over the 24 hours as it remained in a somewhat better environment Thursday night, but that window will soon close as it moves into a less favorable environment. There was an impressive ball of convection with the storm on infrared satellite, but it was to the north of the center of circulation. Wind shear is expected to limit and weaken its intensity as early as Friday night and Saturday. It could weaken considerably by early next week.

As a ridge of high pressure weakens and moves eastward in the Atlantic Ocean and a trough of low pressure aloft moves into the eastern U.S., the storm is expected to move more northerly as soon as Sunday night and Monday around the ridge. It’s not forecast to directly impact the U.S. mainland.

