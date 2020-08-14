Advertisement

Weekly jobless claims drop in Florida

By News Service of Florida staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida continued to see first-time jobless claims fall last week, as the U.S. Department of Labor recorded the first week with fewer than 1 million new unemployment applications nationwide since coronavirus lockdowns began.

Florida had an estimated 55,106 new claims last week, down from 78,286 the prior week, according to the federal agency. Florida continued to be among the state leaders in new claims, trailing California’s 213,482 claims last week and Georgia’s 62,279. Georgia’s week-to-week numbers went down by 11,652, and California’s fell by 8,561.

Since mid-March, Florida has received more than 3.58 million unemployment claims. The state Department of Economic Development has distributed $13.6 billion to nearly 1.87 million claimants, of which $2.86 billion was from the state.

Florida’s unemployment rate in June was 10.4 percent, representing 1.021 million Floridians out of work from a workforce of 9.77 million. The July rate will be released on Aug. 21.

The federal government has paid the largest chunk of unemployment benefits after Congress included the money in a stimulus law this spring. But the federal benefits program, which paid $600 a week to unemployed people on top of state benefits, expired in July. As Congress and the White House have negotiated on a new stimulus package, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would reroute disaster relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency toward unemployment benefits.

Under the plan, unemployed people would be able to receive $400 in weekly assistance, with the federal government putting up $300 and the states responsible for $100. But it remains unclear how Florida and other states would fund their shares and whether the Trump plan will face a legal challenge. “I want to make sure that there’s no legal risk for us if someone were to challenge this,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week. “Then we’d be left on the hook.”

Copyright 2020 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

