Advertisement

White House report recommends Georgia issue statewide mask mandate

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Sara Cook, Kathryn Watson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) - As Georgia Governor Brian Kemp renews his efforts to keep localities from issuing mask mandates, a White House report that has not been made public “strongly” recommends a statewide mask mandate. 

“Current mitigation efforts are not having a sufficient impact and would strongly recommend a statewide mask mandate,” reads a White House report dated August 9, informing Georgia that it is in the “red zone” for both cases and rate of positive tests. “Red” indicates there are more than 100 new COVID cases per 100,000 people, and 10% of cases come back positive.   

The White House has been creating such assessment reports on individual states, but not releasing them to the public. CBS News obtained a copy of the internal report. The Atlanta Journal Constitution first reported the findings. 

Meanwhile, Kemp sued the Atlanta mayor and city council for issuing a citywide mask order. The Republican governor eventually dropped the suit, but said he would be addressing the matter with a new executive order this weekend. 

The White House did not provide CBS News with an on-the-record response to the report. The governor's office insisted Kemp is relying on science to fight the virus. 

“Governor Kemp continues to rely on data, science, and the public health advice of Dr. Toomey and her team in our state’s ongoing battle against COVID-19. As the Governor has said many times before, this fight is about protecting the lives – and livelihoods – of all Georgians,” said Cody Hall, Kemp’s press secretary.

The report says that in the week leading up to August 9, while new cases were appearing in Georgia at a stable rate, the rate of positive tests increased.

"There is widespread and expanding community spread. There is no significant improvement in the Atlanta metro area, with continued high levels of new cases at a plateau, "the White House report says. "Mitigation efforts must increase." 

The same White House report suggests Georgia limit dining to under 25% capacity and ask citizens to limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer. It also says bars and nightclubs should close in “red” counties in the state, that is, areas that show the highest COVID risk. 

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia lawmaker creates COVID-19 whistleblower email for students and teachers

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Audrey McNamara
One Georgia principal threatened “consequences” to those who shared images of the school, prompting Moore to create an email account for whistleblowers.

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 14, 2020

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier has a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 14.

Seminoles

FSU vs. Samford is off, as Bulldogs announce they won’t play

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Nee
On Friday, the Bulldogs pulled the plug on those hopes, as Samford University Director of Athletics Martin Newton announced that multiple sports, including football, will not participate in nonconference competition this fall.

News

Suwannee County Teachers Union President calls for a mask mandate in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Positive COVID-19 cases in the Suwannee County school system have some parents and teachers concerned; the district returned to brick and mortar schooling on Monday.

Latest News

FHSAA

‘Football can’t be this serious': Not all pleased with FHSAA plan to move forward with fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Friday, the Florida High School Athletic Association passed an amended version of Option One, which allows schools to start August 24, but not everyone is fully pleased.

State

Florida elections officials emphasize need for postal funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Of the 2.3 million Floridians who have cast a ballot in the primary election, eight out of 10 voted by mail.

News

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier has a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 14.

News

Suwannee County Teachers Union President calls for a mask mandate in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Positive COVID-19 cases in the Suwannee County school system have some parents and teachers concerned; the district returned to brick and mortar schooling on Monday.

News

Florida elections officials emphasize need for postal funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the 2.3 million Floridians who have cast a ballot in the primary election, eight out of 10 voted by mail.

News

Judge refuses to dismiss FEA lawsuit against state on reopening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
A lawsuit brought by Florida’s largest teachers union challenging the reopening of public schools will go forward.