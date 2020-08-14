Advertisement

Wildcats sweep Trojans; Valdosta splits doubleheader

By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday evening, Valdosta High School, Brooks County High School and Highland Christian Academy played a round-robin doubleheader at BCHS.

The Wildcats swept the Trojans in two sets in the meeting between the two schools, but VHS fell to the Knights in straight sets, while Brooks Co. lost in three.

To see highlights from the Wildcats and Trojans, see the video player above.

