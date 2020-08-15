FAMU students begin expanded move-in process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday marked the first day students can move into their dorms at Florida A&M University for the upcoming school year.

But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot more rules. And a process that usually takes two days has been expanded to nine.

“I’m excited,” said incoming FAMU freshman Nijel Brown. “Like, there’s no better place to be then right here.”

Brown says he’s been waiting for his once-in-a-lifetime move-in experience for a long time, and appreciates the measures FAMU has taken.

“I really do appreciate it because a lot of things do need to be mandatory and mandated and things like that, just to keep people safe,” he said. “It’s a fresh start and, you know, hopefully they do more to keep us safe.”

These changes include scheduled move-ins, mask mandates, no visitor policies and even room occupancy limits.

”We’ve limited any occupancy to one student per room,” said FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson. “So that takes us from 2700 beds or so to somewhere around 1900-2000.”

Brown’s mother, Kimberly, says the university’s transparency makes her confident her child is in good hands.

“FAMU has done an excellent job at being very transparent,” she said. “They have really done their due diligence.”

She adds she’s happy her son can finally see his dreams come to fruition.

“I’m excited for my son to get a college experience,” she said. “He’s earned it. We’ve talked about this for years.”

For Brown, it’s about taking advantage of the opportunity he’s given.

”I just want to make sure that even though there’s a pandemic going on, even though some of our classes will be online, we still will have a good education and leave her with a lot more than what we came with.”

