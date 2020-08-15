Advertisement

FAMU students begin expanded move-in process

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday marked the first day students can move into their dorms at Florida A&M University for the upcoming school year.

But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot more rules. And a process that usually takes two days has been expanded to nine.

“I’m excited,” said incoming FAMU freshman Nijel Brown. “Like, there’s no better place to be then right here.”

Brown says he’s been waiting for his once-in-a-lifetime move-in experience for a long time, and appreciates the measures FAMU has taken.

“I really do appreciate it because a lot of things do need to be mandatory and mandated and things like that, just to keep people safe,” he said. “It’s a fresh start and, you know, hopefully they do more to keep us safe.”

These changes include scheduled move-ins, mask mandates, no visitor policies and even room occupancy limits.

”We’ve limited any occupancy to one student per room,” said FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson. “So that takes us from 2700 beds or so to somewhere around 1900-2000.”

Brown’s mother, Kimberly, says the university’s transparency makes her confident her child is in good hands.

“FAMU has done an excellent job at being very transparent,” she said. “They have really done their due diligence.”

She adds she’s happy her son can finally see his dreams come to fruition.

“I’m excited for my son to get a college experience,” she said. “He’s earned it. We’ve talked about this for years.”

For Brown, it’s about taking advantage of the opportunity he’s given.

”I just want to make sure that even though there’s a pandemic going on, even though some of our classes will be online, we still will have a good education and leave her with a lot more than what we came with.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Concern grows over technical glitches as thousands prepare to take FL bar exam

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
It’s often a make-or-break test for law school graduates who have spent years getting ready.

News

FAMU students begin expanded move-in process

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Friday marked the first day students can move into their dorms at Florida A&M University for the upcoming school year.

News

Former Seminole All-American named new owner of Tallahassee dealership

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
A former Florida State football star is taking on a new role in town.

News

Former Seminole All-American named new owner of Tallahassee dealership

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A former Florida State football star is taking on a new role in town.

Latest News

News

Tropical Storm Kyle develops in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a tropical depression off the coast of New England to Tropical Storm Kyle on Friday.

News

Georgia lawmaker creates COVID-19 whistleblower email for students and teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey McNamara
One Georgia principal threatened “consequences” to those who shared images of the school, prompting Moore to create an email account for whistleblowers.

News

White House report recommends Georgia issue statewide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sara Cook, Kathryn Watson
As Georgia Governor Brian Kemp renews his efforts to keep localities from issuing mask mandates, a White House report that has not been made public “strongly” recommends a statewide mask mandate.

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 14, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier has a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 14.

Seminoles

FSU vs. Samford is off, as Bulldogs announce they won’t play

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Nee
On Friday, the Bulldogs pulled the plug on those hopes, as Samford University Director of Athletics Martin Newton announced that multiple sports, including football, will not participate in nonconference competition this fall.

News

Suwannee County Teachers Union President calls for a mask mandate in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Positive COVID-19 cases in the Suwannee County school system have some parents and teachers concerned; the district returned to brick and mortar schooling on Monday.