‘Fight Like a Girl” event empowering through self-defense

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Weinischke Martial Arts hosted a self-defense class Saturday centered around women’s empowerment.

Shane Weinischke, the gym owner, organized the event ‘Fight Like a Girl’ in an effort to motivate women in the community.

“Everybody needs some sort of empowerment, especially right now,” Weinischke said.

Weinischke has been teaching Brazilian Jujitsu and Mixed Martial Arts for eleven years. His classes help participants gain confidence and self-assurance.

Attendee Jenelle Robinson not only gained a sense of power and strength, but also a boost to her self-esteem.

" You learn about self-defense, you learn about self-esteem, you’re definitely empowered throughout the class,” Jenelle Robinson explained.

The ‘Fight Like a Girl’ class is expected to be a reoccurring class on Saturdays.

Weinischke Martial Arts also offers other classes as well. For more information, please visit https://tallahasseejiujitsu.com/.

