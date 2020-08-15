Advertisement

Former Seminole All-American named new owner of Tallahassee dealership

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Florida State football star is taking on a new role in town.

Former All-American offensive lineman and Pro Bowler Peter Boulware will now see his name on the side of a Tallahassee Toyota dealership.

“Yes, we want to sell cars and we want to do business but even more than that, man, but I want to show this community that I’m thankful, I love this community and I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Boulware says he hopes his success inspires others, especially young people, on the field and in business.

