Hannah’s Saturday August 15th, evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Isolated showers moved through South Georgia this evening, but most of us are dry. Temperatures this afternoon reached the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers and storms possible.

Tomorrow we’ll start the day with sunshine across the region and temperatures in the 70s. Isolated showers are possible in the east, but most of the region will have a sunny Sunday with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s.

