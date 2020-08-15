Hannah’s Saturday, August 15th Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms moved through the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning. A few of the showers moved inland and brought rain to the eastern Big Bend. Chances for showers and storms continue through Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

As of 10:00 AM, temperatures are in the 70s and 80s across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Afternoon highs will likely be on the cool side, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, we’ll cool back into the mid-70s with scattered showers lingering across the region.

Rain chances will be smaller on Sunday compared to Saturday with the best chances of rain in the east. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday compared to Saturday, reaching the low 90s across the area.

You’ll need your umbrella again in the middle of the work week as a stationary front is expected over the southeastern United States. This will keep temperatures in the low 90s.

