Hannah’s Saturday, August 15th Morning Update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms moved through the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning. A few of the showers moved inland and brought rain to the eastern Big Bend. Chances for showers and storms continue through Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

As of 10:00 AM, temperatures are in the 70s and 80s across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Afternoon highs will likely be on the cool side, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, we’ll cool back into the mid-70s with scattered showers lingering across the region.

Rain chances will be smaller on Sunday compared to Saturday with the best chances of rain in the east. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday compared to Saturday, reaching the low 90s across the area.

You’ll need your umbrella again in the middle of the work week as a stationary front is expected over the southeastern United States. This will keep temperatures in the low 90s.

Tropical Storm Kyle develops in the Atlantic

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Hannah Messier
The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a tropical depression off the coast of New England to Tropical Storm Kyle on Friday.

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 14, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier has a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 14.

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: August 14, 2020

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020.

Tropical Storm Josephine predicted to be weaker, stay away from U.S.

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Josephine is expected to remain weak and stay in the Atlantic.

Charles’ Thursday Evening Forecast: August 13, 2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, August 13.

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: August 13, 2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says rain chances will stay in the forecast as we approach the weekend.

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 12, 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 12.

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 12, 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers to remain in the forecast through Friday.

