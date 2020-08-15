Advertisement

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.((Source: Family of Hinnant/WITN/WBTV))
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN/WBTV) - More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

Cannon Hinnant was shot to death over the weekend in Wilson and was laid to rest Thursday night. The funeral took place at Shingleton Funeral Home.

GoFundMe page was created by Cannon’s grandmother, Gwen Hinnant. The fundraising page had a goal of $5,000, but had raised $434,604 by Friday afternoon.

Cannon Hinnant was shot around 5:30 p.m. on Archers Road. Police say the boy later died at the hospital. The suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.

According to WRAL, Sessoms was the boy’s neighbor.

Dozens of cars rolled in and tons of people filled up the funeral home remembering young Cannon, a life taken too soon.

“And I just scooped him up in my arms and held him and held him and screamed, ‘Somebody please help me save my son! Help me save my son, please!’” said Cannon’s dad Austin Hinnant,

Austin Hinnant says his life is forever changed. “They can’t imagine what it’s like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head and his blood is running down your arms.”

Thursday night a community came together to support the family and remember Cannon.

Family friend Lisa Howard said, “I’m heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for them. It was just senseless to have to go and lay a five-year-old child to rest that had the rest of his life to live.”

“It’s sad that a little boy that’s five-years-old can be taken away from his family. I have a four-year-old little girl and I just can’t imagine,” another person at the funeral, Christopher Joseph said,

Joseph and his wife made shirts for the family and donated some of the proceeds to them too.

He said this world is dark, and people do bad things. “I just hope they don’t take it out of proportion and make it all about a race thing. In my eyes, I believe there’s good people and bad people. I hope it awakens everybody to be more alert.”

Another person who attended said she didn’t know the family, but knew she had to bring her family to the funeral. “I have three children but my middle child has just been crying and crying over the loss of Cannon and his death that was just needless and pointless because he was just a five-year-old child”

Copyright 2020 WITN/WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

Tallahassee restaurants bucking national trend and finding success amidst pandemic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
According to Yelp, 60% of restaurants that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic are now permanently closed.

News

Lowndes County Schools start back after several employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lowndes County Schools kicked off its 2020-2021 school year for both virtual and in-person classes Friday.

News

Lowndes County Schools start back after several employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Lowndes County Schools kicked off its 2020-2021 school year for both virtual and in-person classes Friday after nearly a dozen teachers test positive for COVID-19 during their pre-planning period.

Latest News

FHSAA

Big Bend coaches split on FHSAA fall sports resolution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Friday, the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted to begin the state-wide fall sports season on August 24

News

Concern grows over technical glitches as thousands prepare to take Florida bar exam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
It’s often a make-or-break test for law school graduates who have spent years getting ready.

National

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

News

FAMU students begin expanded move-in process

Updated: 1 hours ago
Friday marked the first day students can move into their dorms at Florida A&M University for the upcoming school year.

News

FAMU students begin expanded move-in process

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Friday marked the first day students can move into their dorms at Florida A&M University for the upcoming school year.

News

Former Seminole All-American named new owner of Tallahassee dealership

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
A former Florida State football star is taking on a new role in town.