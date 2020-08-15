Only in 2020: drive-in bingo draws a crowd in Crawfordville

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Finding ways to stay entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic remains a tough task for communities everywhere. Creative solutions are popping up all over. In Wakulla County, drive-in bingo is proving to be a big hit.

Organized by the Wakulla County Public Library, the idea came about after the usual bingo sessions were cancelled as the virus began to spread in March.

“We knew about drive-in movies, so why not drive-in Bingo?,” said Rebecca Sahar, the Youth and Children specialist at the library.

On Friday, about twenty cars pulled into the community center parking lot ready to play. The library staff handed out bingo sheets, pulled out a loudspeaker. and started calling out numbers.

Players had to honk and turn on the flashers if they were lucky enough to get a Bingo. The cars were filled with families and seniors. Bingo, after all, is a game loved by all ages!

The library is planning another bingo session Friday August 29.

