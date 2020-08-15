Tropical Storm Kyle develops in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a tropical depression off the coast of New England to Tropical Storm Kyle on Friday.

Friday evening, Kyle had sustained winds of 40 mph and was 185 miles southeast of Atlantic City New Jersey. The storm was moving to the ENE at 17 mph. Kyle is the earliest 11th-named storm on record.

Hurricane Katrina was the previous record named storm; Katrina was upgraded to a tropical storm on August 24, 2005.

Kyle is forecasted to stay a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 50 mph this weekend as it moves to the northeast, away from the coast and into the northern Atlantic.

The current forecast predicts Kyle will weaken into a tropical depression Monday afternoon.

