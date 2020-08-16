Advertisement

Franklin County tourism numbers down for May, up overall for 2020

Franklin County sees a 25% decrease in May revenues compared to May 2019.
By Will Desautelle
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Recent bed tax collection numbers for Franklin County reveal a 25% decrease in May revenues compared to May 2019, according to the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.

However, tourism leaders say that’s not bad considering the lodging industry was open only 12 days during the entire month due to the COVID-19 shutdown. TDC says May collection revenues totaled $123,839.27 in 2020. In 2019, May revenues totaled $166,129.65.

“This is a much better collection outlook than we originally expected considering the enormity of the pandemic,” said John Solomon, executive director of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC).

TDC says Solomon presented the numbers to the Franklin County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, August 4. Citing TDC occupancy tracking metrics using the KeyData Dashboard software, Solomon said Franklin County’s vacation rental outlook is actually trending better than Northwest Florida in terms of paid occupancy.

“From January through December, our occupancy numbers and future paid occupancy numbers are trending 25% higher than Northwest Florida and Florida as a whole,” Solomon said.

In terms of booked rooms, Solomon says the metrics indicate that Franklin County occupancy rates are higher for the period of June and July compared to the same time period in 2019.

“These are amazing numbers for the County when it comes to collections and taxes,” Solomon said.

County finance officer Erin Griffith echoed Solomon’s optimism for the county’s tourism contribution to the local economy. “The state estimates that Franklin County is going to have more than $70 million in taxable transient rentals just this prior year,” Griffith said. “For the third least populated county in Florida… the tourism industry has a positive impact on the county budget.”

Solomon attributes the positive trend in a worrisome time to the area’s rural characteristics and targeted messaging.

“We are a nature-based tourism destination conducive to social distancing,” Solomon said. “We have a great team at the TDC that understands the sensitivity of the issue and we’re not doing heavy marketing in places that normally we would.”

